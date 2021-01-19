An earthquake of magnitude of 6.5 It had its epicenter in the province of San Juan at midnight this Monday, according to the National Institute for Seismic Forecasting. It occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, near the border between Mendoza and San Juan.

In this way, the earthquake was felt in Mendoza and in a large part of the country. According to the first user reports, the impact was also felt in different neighborhoods of the city. Buenos aires city like Caballito and Belgrano.

“I go to the kitchen and I start to get dizzy. Then I went to the bathroom and I start to move back and forth. My husband – who also got dizzy – tells me: ‘The building is moving and he started to see how it moved the roller curtain “, he tells Clarion Karina, Caballito’s neighbor, who lives on a 31st floor.

He added: “The building kept moving for a while.”

News in development