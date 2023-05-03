Alpine open to foreign investment

Last November the Renault had indicated among its long-term objectives that of the Alpine brand “to expand globally […] leveraging commercial partnerships and investor support. Alpine is open to capitalizing on the financial valuation of its team’s assets of Formula 1”. Words of substantial opening towards the entry of new shareholders for his team, with the aim of being able to guarantee its self-sustainability. In the following weeks, some journalistic indiscretions had spoken of a possible sale of the business for 2024, mentioning the names of Andretti, Porsche and Lotus, rumors that then found no foundation.

The deal with AutoNation

Yesterday, Tuesday 2 May, Alpine has announced a partnership ‘for the Miami GP’ with the American company AutoNation. Reading the press release released by the US company – operating in the field of car sales -, we learn that the agreement is deeper and more lasting, given that the managing director Mike Manley (former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) spoke yes about the sponsorship and some events related to the Miami race, but also “the initiation of a dialogue on future opportunities involving the US automotive retail market“, detail also confirmed by Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine: “AutoNation is not only a leader in its sector, but also a long-standing partner in motor racing, from the Indianapolis 500 to the NTT IndyCar Series – a fantastic partnership in one of the most exciting markets in the world.”

From England: AutoNation bought 25% of Alpine F1

The well-known British journalist Joe Saward he then provided a very punctual update on the links that could be established between the two brands: “I heard that Alpine would sell 25% of the shares (and the percentage could go up to 40%) to an American investor. A figure of 212 million dollars was whispered about, which would indicate an overall valuation of the team of 850 million. The money will be used to fund the team’s growth and to make sure it doesn’t have to be Renault that spends the money. This is the AutoNation retail chain, which has been rumored for some time to sell Alpine cars on the US market. AutoNation is already active in motorsport, with Alexander Rossi in the past and Kyle Kirkwood currently, IndyCar’s new rising star driving for Andretti Motorsport.

Who is AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc. is an American company based in Ford Lauderdale, near the Hard Rock Stadium which hosts the Miami GP, and deals with the retail sale of new and used cars throughout the United States. The company, as told, has focused on motorsport as a sounding board for its business, so much so that it has entered into a multi-year agreement to be a sponsor of the Miami race. As noted by Joe Saward: “The American perspective for Alpine would be fundamentalbecause it currently sells 3,500 cars a year and needs to sell a lot in the United States to reach the ambitious sales targets of 150,000 cars a year by 2030. Considering then that Renault left the US market in 1987”.

The American presence is becoming increasingly massive in Formula 1. In addition to the ownership of the Circus held by Liberty Media, Haas and Williams also belong to the Americans, as well as a share of McLaren, finally Ford has already announced its return to the Circus as a partner of Red Bull from 2026.