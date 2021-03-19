A magnitude 5.7 earthquake in the northeast of Algeria was felt in Manacor, Palma and Llucmajor on Thursday. According to the Spanish National Geographic Institute, the epicenter was between the Algerian cities of Bejaia and Jijel.

In February 2020, a magnitude 2-3 earthquake shocked residents in towns in Pla and Llevant. The epicenter of that tremor was between Petra and Manacor at a depth of 9 kilometers.

Two low intensity earthquakes have also been felt in the Municipality of Sant Joan. TO magnitude 2.1 earthquake was confirmed in Sa Bastida on November 2011 and a magnitude 1.8 tremor shook en Pagos on February 8, 2012. There was no damage on either occasion.