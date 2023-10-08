At least 2,053 people died and about 1,240 were injured due to the 6.3 magnitude earthquakes and the consecutive aftershocks that shook the province of Herat, in the west of AfghanistanThe country’s Disaster Management authorities confirmed this Sunday.

(Read: After earthquakes in Afghanistan, authorities confirm more than 180 dead and 600 injured)

According to preliminary reports, 2,053 people were killed and another 1,240 injured, Disaster Management Ministry spokesperson Mula Janan Sayeq said at a press conference.

Most of the victims are in 13 villages of Zindah Jan, epicenter of the earthquakeslocated in the state of Herat, where 1,320 houses were completely destroyed, the spokesperson added.

The country’s authorities sent at least ten rescue teams to the area to care for survivors and provide supplies, such as water, food and medicine.

Humanitarian institutions such as the World Health Organization or the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) are also on the ground expediting rescue efforts, caring for victims and moving residents to safer areas.

Afghanistan felt at least seven tremors yesterday. The first and fourth, the largest, were 6.3 degrees and occurred in the Zindah Jan district, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS, in English).

The first earthquake was followed by other consecutive aftershocks of 5.5; 4.7; 6.3; and 5.9; in a period of one hour, and a little later two more of 4.8 and 4.9.

The Asian country is among the countries most prone to natural disasters, being located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, a point of great seismic activity and a common point of origin of telluric movements in the region.

However, Afghanistan has a very vulnerable population, mostly poor, in addition to lacking sufficient infrastructure to deal with disasters such as floods or earthquakes.

At the end of June last year, a similar earthquake of magnitude 5.9 in the eastern Afghan provinces of Paktika and Khost, bordering Pakistan, caused the death of more than a thousand people and injured some 1,500, in addition to the destruction of hundreds of homes. .

Afghanistan also suffered one of the largest disasters caused by earthquakes in 1998 in the north of the country, when two earthquakes of magnitude 5.9 and 6 in February caused the death of some 4,000 people. A few months later, at the end of May, another magnitude 7 earthquake hit the area again and caused around 5,000 deaths.

EFE