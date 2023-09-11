Ms. Heidrich, the earthquake has already claimed more than 2,000 lives; many are buried and missing. How are you currently?

Personally, I’m fine, except for the problem that my employees and I are having. It’s about financing my farm. I run a sanctuary with 500 animals. There was a terrible tremor on Friday night, and there was an aftershock yesterday, which is all difficult. I live in the Marrakech area. In the Neustadt everything is actually relatively normal again.

You have been living on the farm near Marrakesh for 30 years. Where are you right now?

I’m currently in a supermarket in Marrakesh.

What is the situation there?

Here there are many trucks standing in long queues in front of the supermarket, which are packed full of relief supplies and then driven into the mountains. You won’t believe it, they’re standing here for four to five kilometers. There are many tents on the streets, makeshift sleeping places where people sleep because they are afraid that the houses will collapse. They hung cloths on the olive trees here for some privacy. There are really a lot of people who are currently sleeping outside. I’ve never seen anything like that.

Several people died in my co-workers’ village. Some helpers didn’t show up today because they have to prepare funerals. According to their belief, this has to happen very quickly.





What was the quake like on Saturday night? How did you perceive that?

I live directly on the farm, with the animals, 30 kilometers from Marrakech. Suddenly the earthquake started. It all seemed strange to me; I’ve never experienced an earthquake before. Panic broke out in the neighboring village and many were afraid. When it didn’t stop for a long time, it occurred to me that it was an earthquake. That took an incredibly long time. The second earthquake yesterday morning around ten o’clock was very short and very strong. I was lucky. There are some cracks in my house, the plaster and a lot of pictures have fallen off the wall, but it’s nothing dramatic. I wasn’t actually afraid for myself because I didn’t realize it for a long time.

How do you assess the current situation in and around Marrakesh?

I live about 25 kilometers outside of Marrakech, construction work is currently being carried out near the airport and the streets have already been cleaned. The streets in the city are also being cleared again. The boulevard now appears as if nothing had happened. This IMF congress is coming soon in Marrakech, to which 146 countries are invited (annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, editor’s note). Presumably the government wants to allow the congress to take place. However, many people still live and sleep on the streets because of the risk of collapse.

When you travel in the disaster area, what do you see?

At the moment everyone is very calm and very focused. Nobody shouts around. In my area we are complaining about some deaths, and my staff is also affected. But people are working again. I have to see that I can get access to international organizations so that we can be there for our animals.

How do you assess the government’s crisis management? This has been widely criticized because it only accepted help from friendly countries.

I can’t say anything about crisis management. But I know many people from Germany who come and want to help. They should just stay at home. The Moroccans here can do it. But: The worst quake was three days ago. I am sure that now hardly anyone alive will be rescued from the rubble. As I just found out, there was another earthquake in the mountain villages and apparently the number of deaths increased enormously. Let’s hope there are no more quakes.