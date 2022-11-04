The Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management said the 4.9-magnitude quake was centered in Buka district of Izmir and struck at 3:29 a.m. The quake was followed by several aftershocks that people felt in the surrounding areas.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter that at least two people were injured after they jumped from a height while trying to leave their home in a state of panic.

Izmir Mayor Tunç Soyer said there were no reports of serious damage other than the collapsed minaret.

“Apart from the panic, fear and panic it has caused to our residents, we have not received any negative reports,” Sawyer told Haber Turk TV.

The earthquake occurred days after memorial services for the victims of a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that killed 117 people on October 30, 2020.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.