EMSC: 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck Taiwan. This reports European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to seismologists, the epicenter of the tremors was located 23 kilometers southeast of the city of Hualien, their source was at a depth of ten kilometers. There is no information about victims or destruction at the moment.

On August 13, an earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the Kuril Islands. Its magnitude was 4.6. The epicenter was 92 kilometers south of the village of Malokurilskoye, located on the Kuril Island of Shikotan. The epicenter was at a depth of 41 kilometers.