EMSC: a new earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit on the border of Syria and Turkey

A new earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 was recorded in Turkey. About it informs European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The earthquake occurred 14 kilometers from the Antakya province in Turkey, which is located near the border with Syria. It is specified that the source lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

At the beginning of the month, earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 with an interval of nine hours were recorded in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The epicenter of powerful tremors was located 26 kilometers from the city of Gaziantep, which is home to about 1.065 million people. Then the center also lay at a depth of ten kilometers.

The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the Eurasian country and neighboring states, including Syria. More than 41,000 people have died due to devastating earthquakes in Turkey, according to the latest data.