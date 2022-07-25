Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
The stations of the National Seismological Network of the “National Center of Meteorology” confirmed today, Monday, that a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran.
The stations of the National Seismic Monitoring Network of the “National Center of Meteorology” recorded a 5.4-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran at 19:55, corresponding to 07/25/2022, according to the local time of the UAE.
— National Center of Meteorology (@NCMS_media) July 25, 2022
The network said through its official account on Twitter: “The stations of the National Seismic Network of the “National Center of Meteorology” recorded a 5.4-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran at 19:55, corresponding to 07/25/2022, according to the local time of the UAE.” .
#Earthquake #hits #southern #Iran
Leave a Reply