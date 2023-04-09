US seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 in Papua New Guinea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was recorded in Papua New Guinea. About what happened reported seismologists of the US Geological Survey.

Tremors were registered 55.6 kilometers northwest of the city of Ambunti, where about 2.5 thousand people live. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 97 kilometers. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

On March 28, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was recorded in Japan. The tremors were recorded in the Pacific Ocean off the southern coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, 197 kilometers east-southeast of the city of Hakodate. The hearth lay at a depth of 20 kilometers under water.

On March 23, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred in the northern part of Tajikistan, which affected five villages. The earthquake affected 720 households and killed more than 120 heads of cattle and small cattle.