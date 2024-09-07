An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck the Tegal Bolud area of ​​Sukabumi city in West Java province, Indonesia, today.

The earthquake damaged at least one house, but no casualties were reported.

The epicenter of the quake was about 77 kilometers southwest of the city of Sukabumi in West Java province and at a depth of 63 kilometers, said Daryono, head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.