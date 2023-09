Tremor registered a magnitude of 6.8 points on the Richter scale; dozens of dead, according to preliminary information

An earthquake hit the central region of Morocco this Friday (8.Sep.2023). According to the news agency Reutersthe tremor recorded a magnitude of 6.8 points on the Richter scale and left “dozens dead”. The number indicates destruction within a radius of about 100 km. Earthquakes are frequent in the country.