A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Kon Tum district in Vietnam’s Central Highlands province, the Vietnam Institute of Geophysics said.

The Vietnam News Agency reported today that the earthquake occurred yesterday at a depth of about 8.1 kilometers, without any risk of a disaster.

She pointed out that earthquakes have been recorded repeatedly in the region since 2021, and that it was exposed to a 5-magnitude earthquake on July 28, which is the strongest earthquake ever recorded in this region.

The earthquake caused some damage to public buildings and residential homes, and residents of the Central Highlands and central Vietnam felt the tremors and vibrations.

The region experienced a total of 21 earthquakes on July 28, followed by 11 additional earthquakes between midnight and 7 a.m. on July 29, raising concerns about unusual seismic activity in the area.

The agency quoted Guin Xuan Anh, director of the Institute of Geophysics, as saying that earthquakes are expected to continue to hit Kon Tum province in the near future, but they are unlikely to be stronger than 5.5 degrees.