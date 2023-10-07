Seismic shock left another 1,000 injured; earthquake was recorded in the west of the country, close to the border with Iran

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the western region of Afghanistan, close to the border with Iran, this Saturday (Oct 7, 2023), at around 11:00 am local time. The earthquake’s epicenter was about 40 km from the western city of Herat and left at least 120 people dead and 1,000 injured. The information is from BBC;

Watch the video (1min3s):

The country is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. In June last year, the region was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people.

The WHO (World Health Organization) in Afghanistan sent 12 ambulance cars to take the victims to hospitals. Telephone connections were down in Herat, making it difficult to obtain details of affected areas, the agency said. Associated Press.

Herat, which borders Iran, is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan. Data from 2019 estimates that 1.9 million people live in the province. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring Afghan provinces of Farah and Badghis.

The Taliban, who have been in power in the country for 2 years, called on local organizations to act quickly in the areas affected by the earthquake to provide medical assistance to the injured, offer shelter and provide food.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, expressed his condolences to those affected in Herat and Badghis.