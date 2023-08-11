More than an hour before the quarterfinal between the Netherlands and Spain, an earthquake was clearly felt in the Sky Stadium in Wellington.
It was a magnitude 5.6 quake about 75 kilometers north of French Pass. The epicenter of the quake, at a depth of about 170 kilometers in the sea, was more than 150 kilometers from the New Zealand capital.
The earthquake was reported by some 20,000 New Zealanders on the GeoNet application. In Wellington it felt like a rolling and shaking quake. Residents of, among others, Christchurch to the south and Auckland to the north also felt the earthquake.
Earthquakes are the order of the day in New Zealand, which lies on several fault lines.
