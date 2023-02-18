Home page World

From: Antonio Jose Riether

Split

There have been several earthquakes in south-eastern Europe in the past few days, and concern is currently spreading, particularly in the Balkans.

Bucharest – The earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria eleven days ago has already claimed over 44,000 lives and more than twice as many injured. Entire cities were razed to the ground by the quake, and fears of more such catastrophes are now growing in the rest of Europe. Just a few days later, earthquakes struck in both Croatia and Romania. In the surrounding countries – especially in the Balkans – the concerns are great.

Earthquake fear in the Balkans: Two earthquakes in Romania also felt in Serbia

Two earthquakes hit Romania earlier this week. On Monday and Tuesday, the earth trembled in the city of Targu Jiu, where the strongest earthquake in southern Romania was measured at 5.7 on the Richter scale. The earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region reached magnitudes of 7.6 and 7.7. More than 50 buildings were reportedly damaged in Targu Jiu, including the town hall. Falling roof tiles hit cars.

The earthquakes were also felt in the surrounding countries, especially in the two neighboring countries of Bulgaria and Serbia look In fact, about the reported Frankfurter Rundschau of panicky scenes in Serbia, especially in border regions. Tremors were also heard in Greece, Albania, Bulgaria and Croatia.

Scenes like this in the Turkish city of Antakya are feared in the Balkans. © Kyodo News/imago

Earthquake on the Croatian island of Krk: spurs recorded in several Balkan countries

But not only the tremors in Romania affected the Balkan countries. Also in Croatia, more precisely on the island of Krk, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred last Thursday morning. The earthquake was even heard in Austria, but Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy and Slovenia were also affected by the aftermath of the earthquake today.at reported.

Unlike in Turkey and Syria, the earthquake in Krk has no far-reaching consequences. Only pictures of damaged house walls circulated on social media, and there were no reports of injuries either. Nevertheless, the region is in fear, also because there have already been a number of earthquake disasters in recent decades. The heavy earthquake of 1977 in Bucharest and the earthquake of 1963 in Skopje in North Macedonia are still present in people’s minds.

Recent catastrophes add to the worries. For example, an earthquake in Albania in 2019 injured more than 2,000 people and killed more than 50 people. In 2020 there were also two more earthquakes in Croatian Zagreb and Petrinje. (ajr)