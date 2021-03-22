I.In the village of Capriglia in Abruzzo, a geoscientific sensation is said to have occurred four years ago: in the stable of a farm suddenly the animals went crazy – hours before the region was shaken by an earthquake. The pattern was repeated, and in the end it was clear to Martin Wikelski: Within a few months, sheep, dogs and cows would have correctly predicted eight out of nine major earthquakes in central Italy. Wikelski is not just anyone, but director at the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior in Radolfzell. The researcher is certain that animals are therefore able to warn people before the earth shakes.

Andreas Frey Freelance writer in the science of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Is that correct? If so, the anecdotes about a seismic sixth sense from animals would have the blessing of science. Reports of abnormal behavior in animals before earthquakes or volcanic eruptions have existed since ancient times. In Greece, for example, in 373 BC. Rats and millipedes brought to safety from a quake. In China it is told how snakes and rats left their burrows before the devastating Haicheng quake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck in 1975. In other cases, elephants, toads or ants are said to have sensed something. Experts waited in vain for a solid empirical basis into which these reports fit, or even for a plausible geophysical theory about how they came about.