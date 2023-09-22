MARRAKECH, Morocco — A team of archaeologists, historians and engineers had almost completed a month-long restoration of the Tinmel Mosque, a thousand-year-old jewel of Moorish architecture nestled deep in the mountains of Morocco, when it was There was a powerful earthquake recently.

By the time it was finished, the intricate domes and elegant arches, first built by the dynasty that conquered parts of Spain and North Africa in the 12th century, had collapsed.

Tinmel was “a reflection of an extraordinary civilization,” said Abdallah Fili, an archaeologist and professor at El Jadida University who led the restoration. “It was a beautiful project. Unfortunately, fate decided otherwise.”

More than 3,000 people died in the earthquake, including five of the workers who were restoring the Tinmel mosque and who lived nearby. Many survivors lost their homes and everything in them.

But Morocco also lost some of its rich heritage — revered mosques, exquisitely tiled palaces in Marrakesh and ancient hilltop citadels built by the Amazighs, or Berbers, who long dominated the mountains where the earthquake hit hardest.

A video of the 12th-century Koutoubia Mosque, a landmark and tourist magnet that towers over the oldest part of Marrakech, showed its minaret tilting back and forth during the quake, emitting puffs of dust. Cracks appeared inside.

But it was spared the fate of the Kharbouch Mosque, which stands at one end of Djemaa El Fna Square—the heart of the City and a major tourist attraction. The mosque’s minaret collapsed, injuring several people.

“We are scared and very psychologically affected,” said Khadija Chuegra, who saw the minaret collapse as she fled her home nearby.

She was now near the Koutoubia mosque, where she and other Marrakech residents once prayed. Her square was closed with metal barriers and police tape while experts assessed the damage.

“I would love to go there and pray for the dead, but I’m afraid it will collapse,” Chuegra said.

The Atlas Mountains region is full of monuments of historical importance. Two sites that now lie at least partially in ruins were monuments to the Amazigh tribal chiefs who ruled the mountains, including the Glaoui and Goundafi families. They built enormous citadels, or citadels, that rose above mountain passes as symbols of their power.

“It is important to preserve the craft and meticulous construction patience involved in building them for future generations, even after the material effects of the earthquake have passed,” said Brahim El Guabli, a professor at Williams College in Massachusetts who researches Amazigh culture. and Arabic.

The Gundafi citadel is practically destroyed, El Guabli stated. The 18th-century Glaoui kasbah in the village of Telouet, which the Glaouis adorned as a Moorish royal palace at the height of their power and wealth, was largely a ruin before the earthquake. Now, the intact part that visitors could see before the disaster is also severely damaged, according to Abderrahman El Glaoui, a descendant who helps oversee the kasbah on the family’s behalf.

El Glaoui said his family lacked the means to restore the ruin and would seek government support — support that has previously been missing in this region, both for heritage sites and marginalized villages.

“I think this will drive a new spirit,” El Glaoui said. “Because really those areas in the mountains are lagging behind, so I hope this is an opportunity for those regions to move forward.”

