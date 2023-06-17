Earthquake in France destroyed several buildings and damaged infrastructure

Several buildings were severely damaged in the earthquake in France. On the consequences of a seismic event reported on the Prefecture de Sèvres Twitter channel.

The press service of the prefecture indicated that one person was injured in the earthquake, he was slightly injured. It is noted that rescuers have already helped him.

After the incident, local authorities set up a security perimeter around one of the churches.

The fact that an earthquake occurred in France became known on the evening of June 16. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the epicenter of a seismic event with a magnitude of 5.3 was located in the western part of the country.