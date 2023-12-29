Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Theater closed due to earthquake risk: The city of Spoleto in Italy has recently been frequently hit by earthquakes. © Screenshot/Twitter/Umbria e Cultura/GlobalQuake Italia

Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 in Umbria. The Italian region is repeatedly hit by tremors. This time with consequences for theatergoers.

Perugia – The people of Umbria escaped with horror. On Thursday evening (December 28th) at around 7:42 p.m., an earthquake hit the region in central Italy. With a magnitude of 3.2, it didn't cause much damage, but the quake still had consequences for a city.

Earthquake hits city in Italy: Mayor closes theaters

In Spoleto, the mayor canceled the theater performance planned for the evening. The Teatro Nuovo was closed shortly before the quake “to maintain all safety precautions,” the municipality announced on Facebook. Apparently to the displeasure of theater fans. They gathered on the street in front of the building.

The approximately 36,000 residents of Spoleto have been suffering since the beginning of December. At that time, seismic activity began with a swarm of 30 tremors. The earth trembles repeatedly in the region. This had already caused the mayor to close schools – many places in the country are at risk of earthquakes.

Several earthquakes in December: Seismic activity in Italy very high

Tuesday's earthquake was the strongest so far this month. It was clearly noticeable, even in the neighboring communities. The epicenter was eight kilometers deep, just three kilometers from Spoleto.

“We were having dinner when the earthquake happened,” one woman said on Twitter. A moment of shock, she says: “How frighteningly everything moved.” Another writes: “It was only a short moment, but it was very noticeable.” Her family was also surprised at dinner.

The south of Italy is also regularly shaken by earthquakes. Seismic activity is particularly high in the Naples volcanic region. There was only one in September seismic swarm with numerous tremorsthen the strongest earthquake in 40 years. (moe)