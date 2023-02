How did you feel about the content of this article?

Rescue forces remain at work in the city of Hatay, Turkey, searching for survivors in the rubble. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

The earthquake last Monday (6) caused more than 17,000 deaths in Syria and Turkey. At least 14,000 Turks lost their lives, while 3,142 Syrians died.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gave a press conference this Thursday (9) and lamented the occurrence of looting in the regions affected by the earthquake in the country.

“Unfortunately, there are looting in markets in some locations. The government will react to this through the state of emergency. We will act against looting with these powers. The state of exception will give the State the chance to fight against those who abuse the process”, he pointed out. .

Erdogan’s conduct after the earthquake has come under severe criticism from the social democratic CHP party, the government’s main opponent. Turkey will have presidential elections at the end of this year and the current president will be a candidate for re-election.

Erdogan also updated other figures on the impacts of the earthquake in Turkey. Currently, the country registers 63,794 injuries and 6,444 collapsed buildings.

To assist Syria and Turkey in assisting earthquake victims, Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Kuwait have already earmarked more than US$ 115 million in aid.

The United Arab Emirates alone allocated around US$ 100 million to Syria and Turkey. The Arab countries also sent aid such as health supplies, food and logistics.