How did you feel about the content of this article?

Survivors carry objects recovered from the wreckage in Elbistan district, Turkey. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

11,200 people died due to the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey last Monday (6). Of these victims, 8,574 deaths were recorded on Turkish territory and 2,662 on Syrian soil.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visited the southeastern regions of Turkey this Wednesday (8) and was met with protests from residents due to the slowness in the work of rescuing the victims. This work was hampered by the lack of human resources in addition to bad weather such as rain and snowfall.

The Turkish population has also complained about the lack of distribution of food and tents for families displaced by the earthquake. Most people are being relocated to spaces such as malls and sports centers that were not affected by the earthquake. The country’s authorities point out that at least 13.5 million people were impacted by the earthquake.

The UN announced this Tuesday (7) that it will send an initial humanitarian aid of US$ 25 million to Syria and Turkey. The organization also defined that it will send a convoy with medical and relief professionals to the northern region of Syria, controlled by opponents of the Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad.

The arrival of resources in this region is affected due to the earthquake. Only humanitarian aid is managing to pass through the Bab al Hawa border and access the northern region of Syria.

NATO will also forward aid to Turkey, sending 1,400 emergency service members from 20 member nations of the organization and guests such as Finland and Sweden.

In addition to international aid, Turkish football clubs such as Ankaragücü, Antalyaspor, Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Giresunspor, Istanbul Basaksehir, Kayserispor, Konyaspor and Trabzonspor have already announced that they will forward resources such as vehicles, chemical toilets, food and winter clothes.