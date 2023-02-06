Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 1,762

The death toll from earthquakes in southeastern Turkey has reached 1,762, with more than 12,000 injured. This was announced by the Director General of the Department of Earthquakes and Risk Reduction of the Emergency Department Orkhan Tatar during a briefing. His words lead RIA News.

Aftershocks of magnitude 7.8 – the strongest in the country since 1939 – began in the early morning of February 6. A few hours later, another earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 was recorded in the central part of Turkey. It was also reported about the destruction in several regions of Syria, where the number of victims at the moment is more than 590, more than 1.4 thousand were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to help the authorities of the affected countries. The first plane with Russian rescuers has already flown to Turkey. Two more will follow. It is planned to send one aircraft to Syria. A total of one hundred specialists will be involved in rescue operations.