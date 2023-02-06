AP: at least 195 people were victims of an earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The number of victims of the earthquake, which occurred in Turkey and Syria, approached 200 people. About it informs Associated Press (AP).

According to the agency, at least 195 people died due to the earthquake, hundreds of citizens were injured. It is noted that in Syria, tremors destroyed the regions held by the opposition, which are home to about 4 million people.

Muhib Kaddour, a local doctor, said that many of them live without access to medical care. “We fear the death toll is in the hundreds. We are under extreme pressure,” he said.