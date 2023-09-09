The death toll as a result of the earthquake in Morocco has risen to 632, Moroccan state television reported on Saturday morning. The state broadcaster bases this on information from the Ministry of the Interior of Morocco. The number of injured has now risen to 329, according to reports.

The epicenter of the earthquake that struck Morocco on the night of Friday to Saturday was in the Atlas Mountains, between Marrakech and Agadir. The earthquake could be felt in much of the North African country.