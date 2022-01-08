Earthquake damages buildings, leaves at least nine injured in Lima

View of the city of Lima, capital of Peru. At least nine people were injured in an earthquake that hit the city on Friday (7).| Photo: Unsplash

An earthquake registered last Friday (7) in Lima, the capital of Peru, left at least nine people injured, one of them in a serious condition. The quake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale, left a house destroyed and damaged 17 other buildings. Among the buildings affected are a health center and a religious temple, according to the latest report issued by the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci).

Power supply services in several areas of the southern region of the capital were also affected. Another consequence of the tremor was rockslides on several stretches of roads that connect the Peruvian capital to other cities in the country.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the Cajamarquilla area, on the outskirts of the Peruvian capital, 19 kilometers from the center. The origin of the seismic waves was located at a depth of 116 kilometers, which extended their reach to other locations on the Peruvian coast, such as Barranca.