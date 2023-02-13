Turkish Confederation of Enterprises and Business estimates that the biggest losses will be in loss of housing and national income

The earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday (6.Feb.2023) could cost at least US$ 84.06 billion to the Turkish government. Here’s the full from the report released by the Turkish Confederation of Enterprises and Businesses (962 KB, in English).

The confederation explains that the losses are distributed as follows:

$70.75 billion for homelessness;

$10.4 billion for lost national income;

$2.91 billion for lost workdays.

The document also states that there is an estimate that the 10 provinces affected by the tremors will have a drop of US$ 15 billion in their exports due to the deterioration of the port area. The regions carry out 8.7% of the country’s exports.

In total, 13.4 million people live in the regions hit by the tremors. This population amounts to 15.7% of the total population of Turkey. The regions are responsible for at least 9.3% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and 20.9% of the country’s agricultural production.

The confederation estimates that 72,663 deaths will be recorded as a result of the February 6 earthquake. In addition, 193,300 people are expected to be injured.

Methodology

The Confederation’s calculations are the result of comparisons with data from the 1999 Gölcük (Marmara) earthquake, and take into account the 2021 dollar exchange rate.

In 1999, the Marmara region was hit by a magnitude 7.9 earthquake. The earthquake left 18,373 dead and 48,901 injured. The report shows that the damage from the disaster was US$ 17 billion.

earthquakes

On Monday (Feb 6), earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish region of Gaziantep. There were tremors of magnitude 7.8. The 2nd largest earthquake in the country occurred in Kahramanmaras. It reached 7.5 magnitude. At least 36,217 people died in the 2 countries.

The tremors were the strongest recorded in Turkey since 1939, when a 7.8-magnitude tremor hit the eastern city of Erzincan.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday (7.Feb) a state of emergency for 3 months in 10 provinces. The leader said that the measure aims to speed up the operations of search and rescue of victims. “The severity of the earthquake disaster we are experiencing makes it imperative to implement extraordinary measures”said Erdogan.

This report was produced by the intern in Journalism Maria Eduarda Cardoso under the supervision of the editor Victor Labaki.