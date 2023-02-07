A cartoon published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on the subject of the devastating earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey, causing thousands of victims, has aroused strong controversy on the web. In an allusion to the war in Ukraine and Europe’s military support for Kiev, the magazine published a drawing of collapsed buildings and rubble accompanied by the headline “Earthquake in Turkey” and the subtitle “You don’t even need to send tanks”.

The cartoon has already attracted 5,000 comments on the Charlie Hebdo Twitter account, with many users criticizing the magazine accusing it of wanting to create a stir to boost sales. “I don’t understand how humor can be made about this tragedy. Do you know that there have been many deaths?” commented one user. Another wrote: “You call it satire? You are disgusting. Thousands have lost their lives under the rubble. Thousands more are waiting for news in the cold and homeless.”