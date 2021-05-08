The Pelicans, who woke up on Friday a game and a half from play inThey had a big duel in Philadelphia, on the track of the best team in the East and in a final sprint to attack that new round of life or death that they already missed last season, in the Florida bubble. But his real game was finally played before reaching the Wells Fargo Center, when it was announced that Zion Williamson was out “indefinitely” with a fractured ring finger on her left hand. In the final stretch of the regular season (five games to play now) and the play in (if his team arrived) at week and a half, the news is terrible for the Louisiana team and for a player who, if nothing very strange happens, we will not see until next season.

After the bad news came the mess. David Griffin, the Pelicans vice president of operations and one of the NBA’s most renowned executives (the builder of the champion Cavs in 2016, with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving), spoke to the media of a “preventable” injury, that could have been avoided. How? According to him, with a better job from the umpires and a greater interest from the NBA to protect its young star. It is the verification official of something that has persisted in the Pelicans for a long time: Zion is so strong, such a particular physical specimen with such a unique style of play, that his rivals are getting used to hitting him non-stop, more than any other player. And umpires aren’t punishing that ton of contacts as much as they should. The injury came in the game against the Warriors (the Pelicans won), probably on a play in which Zion was fighting for a rebound with Kevon Looney, in the third quarter.

Griffin spoke clearly, creating a open case because we are talking (20 years old, 21 when next season begins) about one of the brightest and most media-driven young stars in the NBA: “It’s a brute force injury, an accumulation of blows. Zion is hit on the hand nonstop. So we don’t even know when the injury happened, surely neither does he. I am very frustrated that this could have been prevented. We have tried to tell the NBA in every way that Zion was going to end up injured because of the way they referee him: We send videos to the League, we speak with those responsible for the refereeing area, we speak with those responsible for the sports field… In all frankness, Zion is injured because there is an open ban against him in the zones. They go after him in the paint constantly and there are players who have openly told him that they are going to continue doing it because he is not sanctioned. Not as much violence has been used against a player near the rim since Shaquille O’Neal. It was outrageous and horrible then, it’s outrageous and horrible now. “

It’s not that Zion has few fouls. Zion is second behind Gianns Antetokounmpo in total free throws taken this season, and fourth in free throws per game.: 8.7 to Trae Young’s 8.8, Giannis’s 9.87 and Joel Embiid’s 11.1. It is simply that the Pelicans believe that that number, however high it may seem, should be much higher. It’s not, well, how many fouls are called by Zion Williamson’s rivals but how many they should be whistled. “They hit him a lot. We have gone strong for the referees, I have done it in every game. And what they always do is ask me how many free throws he has fired. And I always answer them that not enough. The boy is beaten nonstop. He should lead the NBA in free throws per game by some difference. And the umpires let them hit him and this is what happens, ”said coach Stan Van Gundy.

Zion, until this mishap, had played 61 of his team’s 66 games, excellent news given the physical problems he suffered as a rookie. And, in the year of his first all star (out of many to come) I was playing at a fabulous level, getting better and better as total player beyond his astonishing scoring efficiency: 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game with 61% shooting from the field. Never has a player scored so much with such a high shooting percentage.

An honorable defeat … but almost definitive

So in the middle of the ruckus, the Pelicans came to Philadelphia, Comanche territory, playing the play in Y without Zion, Brandon Ingram (a delicate ankle problem), Steven Adams, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart. A drama at its worst. They lost (109-107), as it was sung … but they did not lose how was it sung. They fought to the end and had, in the box and without their two all star, options to take the victory until the last attack. At 1:47 left they were 104-107 and they didn’t score anymore. Joel Embiid made two free throws, Willy Hernangómez missed, Tobias Harris hit a triple with 1:10 remaining and the scoreboard no longer moved. The match ended with two losses in the last two visiting attacks., with outside duo Eric Bledsoe-Lonzo Ball unable to produce. The former scored 18 points with 1/7 on triples. The second, another 18 with a 4/13. Willy added 11 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. And the Pelicans haunted a heroic triumph that did not materialize and with five games to play (30-37) and the stars in the infirmary, the play in it moves away in a way that seems definitive.

The Sixers have seven straight wins, their best streak in three years, but they didn’t play well. They didn’t defend well and they didn’t attack well. Joel Embiid added 37 points and 13 rebounds, between chants of ‘MVP’ and his team was rebuilt in the last quarter (21-16) after a disaster in the third (18-37). The first place in the East (46-21 now) is almost, almost in the pocket for those of Doc Rivers. But their sights are set further. In the jackpot.