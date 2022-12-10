European Parliament corrupted by Qatar, deputy president Eva Kaili and former MEP with Pd Antonio Panzeri stopped

Earthquake in Brussels. Antonio Panzeri And Luca Visentiniformer MEP and secretary general of the international trade union organisation, respectively Itucwere stopped by the police together with two other people of Italian origin.

The investigators suspect that a Gulf country, without specifying which one, has attempted to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament. According to the Belgian newspaper Le Soirthe country in question would be the Middle East emirate where the World Cup is taking place.

Also in the crosshairs of the Belgian judiciary Eva Kailivice president of the European Parliament: The Greek socialist MEP was stopped in Brussels for questioning.

Corruption from Qatar: 500 thousand euros in cash found in Panzeri’s house

The Belgian federal court confirmed the detention of four people, including Panzeri And Visentini. Now the investigating judge in the next 48 hours could decide to issue any arrest warrants.

As part of the operation, the police carried out 14 searches. In Brussels, at the home of Panzeriaccording to what he still writes Le Soir, the investigators found 500 thousand euros in cash. All those arrested are of Italian nationality or origin. Among them also the director of one NGO and a parliamentary assistant.

Panzeri’s wife and daughter arrested

Meanwhile, in the Bergamo area, the European arrest warrant against the wife and daughter of Pier Antonio Panzeri. The former MEP appears to still have a home in Calusco d’Adda, the town in the Bergamo area of ​​which he is originally from: his wife, Maria Colleoni, 67, and his daughter Silvia, 38, were allegedly traced right there. now in prison in Bergamo, where they were accompanied on the basis of the mandate which provides for pre-trial detention in prison.

EU, Brussels investigation: holidays worth 100 thousand euros for the Panzeri family

Antonio Panzeri apparently could afford to do with his wife, Maria Dolores Colleoni, holidays for a cost of up to “100,000 euros”. This is what emerges from information contained in some documents sent by the Belgian authorities to the Italian authorities, who arrested the wife and daughter of the former trade unionist of the Milan Chamber of Labor yesterday in Lombardy.

ColleoniBelgian investigators report, “she told” her husband “that she could not afford to spend 100,000 euros on holidays like last year and that she thought that the current proposal, 9,000 euros per person only for accommodation, was too much expensive”.

EU, Belgian investigators: daughter and wife Panzeri aware of gifts

Maria Dolores Colleoni And Silvia Panzerirespectively wife and daughter of former S&D group MEP Antonio Panzeri, “seem to be fully aware of the activities” of the “husband/father” and appear to “even participate in the transport of ‘gifts’ given to Morocco by AA, Moroccan ambassador in Poland”.

This was written by the Belgian investigators, in the documents sent to the Italian authorities to request the arrest of the two women, as part of the investigation conducted in Brussels for suspected corruption, which yesterday led to the arrest of five people, including the vice president of Parliament European Eva Kaili and Panzeri himself.

The crimes, the investigators explain, are mentioned in the transcripts of the telephone interceptions, “during which Mrs. Panzeri made comments about the ‘gifts’, from which she apparently received”. Maria Colleoni also reportedly told Panzeri “to open a bank account in Belgium and had apparently insisted that she did not want him to make transactions without her being able to control them. She told him to open an account with Iva, which suggests that Panzeri could start a new business, subject to VAT.

This indicates that Maria Colleoni exercises some kind of control over her husband’s activities or at least tries to maintain some control”. The investigators point out that Colleoni “used the word ‘combines’ to refer to her husband’s travels and affairs. The French word ‘combines’ is pejorative and suggests that her husband uses ingenious and often incorrect means to achieve her ends.”

Art.1, “Panzeri suspended, I hope he shows no involvement in the matter”

“The guarantee commission of Article One Lombardy has suspended Antonio Panzeri from the register of members. In expressing bewilderment at what is emerging, Article One expresses confidence in the judicial authority and hopes that Panzeri can demonstrate his extraneousness to an affair that is completely incompatible with his history and his political commitment”. Thus a note by Article One.

The vice president of the EU Parliament stopped in Brussels

The Greek Social Democrat is also involved in the international corruption and money laundering investigation Eva Kaili, Vice-President of the European Parliament, and his partner. The searches concerned Kaili, who was stopped in Brussels for questioning by the police. The Socialist group to the Eurochamber suspended, effective immediately, Kaili who was also expelled from her party, the Pasokby decision of the president Nikos Androulakis.

According to the Belgian newspaper The Echo at the house of Kaili bags full of cash would have been found and the vice president’s father would also have been arrested. The amount of the money has not yet been quantified.

