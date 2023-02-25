Japan.- The land trembled this Saturday on the island of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japanafter an earthquake magnitude 6.1 recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) about 66 kilometers west-northwest of the city of Kushiro.

The tremor, whose epicenter was located at a depth of 42.9 kilometers, felt strongest in the coastal cities of Kushiro and Nemuro . However, No casualties or damage were reported and a tsunami warning was not issued either.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred at 10:27 PM (local time) and was captured on video by the island’s citizens, who shared on social networks the shocking moment in which objects shook from one side to the other due to the tremor.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) and local media reported that the quake was felt at different scales across the island, with seismic activity less than level 5 in the city of Nemur and Shibetsu, and with intensities below out of 4 in Kushiro, Taiki, Akkeshi, Hamanaka, Shibecha, Teshikaga, Tsurui, Shiranuka, Netsukai, and Rausu or Nakashibetsu.

Hokkaido is known for its volcanoes, natural hot springs, and ski slopes, but it’s also a earthquake prone area. Japan is on the so-called “Ring of Fire”an arc of intense seismic activity that spans Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim.

Despite this, Japan has strict construction regulations to ensure buildings withstand high-intensity tremors and routinely conducts emergency drills to prepare for a major jolt.