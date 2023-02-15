The relief supplies are gradually reaching the victims of the earthquake in Syria. But the need remains enormous. In Turkey, people are still being rescued alive from the mountains of rubble.

Istanbul/Damascus – The aid is arriving, but it is far from enough: Nine days after the devastating earthquake, the need for aid in Syria is huge. “Despite the arrival of 90 aid trucks, the amount of humanitarian funds in warehouses in Syria is falling to a critically low level,” Samantha Power, director of the United States Agency for Development and Emergency Assistance (USAID), wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. According to the latest estimates, 350,000 people have been displaced in Syria alone – in a country with around 6.5 million displaced persons nationwide.

After the catastrophe, which has meanwhile confirmed the deaths of 40,000, hopes of finding survivors continue to dwindle. Nevertheless, the search and rescue work continues. In the meantime, clean-up work has also begun in the heavily affected province of Hatay in Turkey, as a reporter from the state broadcaster TRT reported. According to the broadcaster, a 45-year-old was also rescued alive in Kahramanmaras province on Wednesday morning. She was therefore buried for 222 hours. The information could not be independently verified.

Rescue memorabilia from the rubble mountains

Two brothers who were reportedly rescued Tuesday morning, meanwhile, told Turkish media how they survived under the rubble for so long. According to this, they had access to protein powder that they would have dissolved in their own urine. This is what the broadcaster CNN Türk reported.

Early Monday morning a week ago, a first earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 shook southeast Turkey at 2.17 a.m. (CET), hours later a second severe earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 followed.

Meanwhile, the survivors also turn to the task of salvaging a few more souvenirs and memorabilia from the rubble, if possible. In the Syrian province of Latakia, dozens searched for personal belongings under the rubble. “We are looking for memorabilia that we lost in 30 seconds when the house completely collapsed,” said Ahmed Ragab.

“Our apartment was on the second floor. I don’t want any of the furniture that we have accumulated over 30 years. I just want the photo albums,” said Sainab Ali alongside her 15-year-old son. “Ever since I was a kid, I loved taking photos. I have hundreds of photos of my children, of me as a child, keepsakes from school and university, my wedding photos,” she said through tears. “I hope I can find some of these albums,” Ali said. “After this earthquake we lost our past.”

Thousands of people are still missing

Like Aleppo and Idlib, the province of Latakia on the Mediterranean is one of the areas in northern Syria that was hit particularly hard by the earthquake. According to official figures, 140,000 people have lost their homes there. Latakia is one of the heartlands of President Bashar al-Assad’s government, which controls around two-thirds of the civil war-torn country. Humanitarian aid comes from UN agencies such as the World Food Program (WFP) and from countries allied with the Assad government, including Russia.

More than 35,000 people lost their lives in Turkey alone, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 5,900 deaths were recently reported from Syria. More than 13,000 injured people are still being treated in hospitals in Turkey, Erdogan said on Tuesday evening. Around 1.6 million people lived in emergency shelters. Around 600,000 people were evacuated or left the region on their own. Thousands in the border region are still missing. dpa