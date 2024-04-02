Wednesday, April 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Earthquake | A strong earthquake east of Taiwan, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Earthquake | A strong earthquake east of Taiwan, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning

According to the warning, the earthquake is feared to have caused a tsunami wave up to three meters high.

of Taiwan a strong earthquake has occurred on the eastern side, says the Japan Meteorological Institute. Depending on the source, the earthquake has had a magnitude of 7.4–7.5.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the southern islands of Japan.

According to the warning, the earthquake is feared to have caused a tsunami wave up to three meters high. Japan's public broadcaster NHK relayed the authorities' call for evacuation in Japan's southern islands.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) says the epicenter of the earthquake was 18 kilometers south of Hualien, Taiwan.

According to the news agency Reuters, the Taiwanese media has shared a picture of collapsed buildings in the city of Hualien. According to the media, people have been trapped under the buildings.

#Earthquake #strong #earthquake #east #Taiwan #Japan #Meteorological #Agency #issued #tsunami #warning

See also  Why cardiovascular disease is missed more often in women than in men
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Strong earthquake of 7.5 shook the island of Taiwan: authorities issue tsunami warning

Strong earthquake of 7.5 shook the island of Taiwan: authorities issue tsunami warning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result