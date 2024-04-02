Earthquake | A strong earthquake east of Taiwan, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning

According to the warning, the earthquake is feared to have caused a tsunami wave up to three meters high.

of Taiwan a strong earthquake has occurred on the eastern side, says the Japan Meteorological Institute. Depending on the source, the earthquake has had a magnitude of 7.4–7.5.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the southern islands of Japan.

According to the warning, the earthquake is feared to have caused a tsunami wave up to three meters high. Japan's public broadcaster NHK relayed the authorities' call for evacuation in Japan's southern islands.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) says the epicenter of the earthquake was 18 kilometers south of Hualien, Taiwan.

According to the news agency Reuters, the Taiwanese media has shared a picture of collapsed buildings in the city of Hualien. According to the media, people have been trapped under the buildings.