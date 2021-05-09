Sunday, May 9, 2021
Earthquake A series of nine earthquakes occurred in Miehikkälä, Kymenlaakso, on Saturday

May 9, 2021
In Kymenlaakso A series of at least nine earthquakes occurred in Miehikkälä during Saturday, says the Institute of Seismology at the University of Helsinki. The largest of these was 1.6 in intensity.

Seismologists Kati Oinonen reports that the first earthquake was observed the night before Saturday and the last late Saturday night. Miehikkälä is a rapakivi granite area where earthquake series are common in Finland.

An earthquake of 1.7 magnitude also shook in Taivalkoski, Northern Ostrobothnia, the night before Friday.

