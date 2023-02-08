Earthquake Turkey and Syria, the drama within the drama: bombs on Aleppo

The earthquake which shook the Turkey and the Syria Monday has killed more than 8,300 peopleincluding 2,400 on the Syrian side, according to the latest reports official data released on Wednesday. Authorities in both countries reported that 5,894 people I am death in Turkey and 2,470 in Syria, bringing the total death toll to 8,364. The tremors, the dead, the darkness, the frost, the hunger, the fear. AND Assad. Of the seven plagues of Syria, the last one is the worst. Two minutes of earthquake – we read in the Corriere della Sera – managed to finish the work of twelve years Of warburying the unfortunate ones who already lived sealed in the refugee camps and cardboard cities, but Bashar al-Assad’s regime knows how make the worst worse: a few hours after the earthquake, when columns of dust were still rising from the destroyed houses, while a bare hands dug to bring out corpses and wounded, the Syrian army has bombed. Raid and cannon fire on Marea, 25 km north of Aleppo.

And then – continues the Corriere – also comes the bombing on social Of Zein al-Assad19, second daughter of the dictator. The little girl has always lived in London with mother Asma, expensive schools and a passion for cashmere, and in a post she finds a way to put her followers on the alert, quoting a link from fundraiser for earthquake victims of Idlibone of the most affected cities (and yet controlled by the rebels): “Please – writes Zein -, be careful who you donate to. This is a group that supports terrorists in Idlib. The donations not they will go to Aleppoin Latakia or in Hama” (which are instead in areas under the government of Assad). No mercy. Neither for the dead nor for the living. Syrian destruction remains in the shadows. Of a regime that refuse helpbecause directed in opposition regions.

