A magnitude 5.5 earthquake to the Richter Scale, was recorded 18 kilometers west of Altamirano City, Guerrero, reported the National Seismological Service (SSN).

Through his Twitter account SSN, explained that the telluric movement It occurred at 07:44 hours at latitude 18.35 longitude -100.84 Pf at 10 kilometers.

It is worth mentioning that in Mexico City, several people shared on social networks “feeling the telluric movement”.

However the Seismic Warning Systemsaid that the earthquake “did not warrant” the activation of the seismic alert through the loudspeaker system, since “the energy estimate in the first few seconds did not exceed the preset levels.”

It is worth mentioning that the city authorities assure that there are no reports of damage or victims due to the earthquake. While, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) maintained that, “We have established communication with the Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Units of the mayors; at the moment, only a slight perception has been reported in some areas “.

What to do in case of earthquake?

In most situations you can protect yourself if you immediately:

He crouches down to the ground on his hands and knees before the quake knocks him off his feet. This position will keep you from falling, but allows you to move if you need to.

Covers head and neck (and full body if possible) by getting under a sturdy table or desk. If you are not near a place where you can take cover, crouch near an interior wall or next to low furniture that will not fall on you, and cover your head and neck with your arms and hands.

He holds on to his shelter (or his head and neck) until the shaking stops. Prepare to move with your shelter if the tremor moves it.

