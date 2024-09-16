A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Eastern Europe today. The earthquake, according to the INGV, occurred in Romania at 16:40 on September 16 but was also clearly felt in Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine.

Earthquake on live TV: Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s alien-like self-control. pic.twitter.com/ZiAsQDTsfX — Dario D’Angelo (@dariodangelo91) September 16, 2024

In particular, in Moldova the earthquake surprised President Maia Sandu while she was engaged in a television interview, as documented in the video released by journalist Dario D’Angelo. Sandu remained in her place in front of the journalist she was speaking to: in the meantime, everything in the studio is shaking.