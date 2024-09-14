Imperia – The earth trembles on the French Riviera and in the Western LiguriaAn earthquake shock of magnitude 3.8 was felt this evening, shortly before 9 pm, also by the inhabitants of the province of Imperia. The earthquake was recorded by the seismic room of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at sea, between Corsica and the French mainland coast. The shock was occurred at 8.47pm, Italian timeat a depth of 12 km. In the West, in particular, people living on the highest floors of buildings felt it, from Ventimiglia to Imperia. The impact of the vibrations was felt in a large areabetween France, Italy and the island of Corsica.