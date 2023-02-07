Dhe number of deaths in the earthquake area on the Turkish-Syrian border is increasing – and many people are still suspected to be under the rubble. According to information from Tuesday morning, the total number of deaths is now around 5,000. According to previous information, more than 23,500 people were injured in southern Turkey and northern Syria. Thousands of buildings collapsed. Many countries have pledged support, and aid teams from Germany have also set out, including a team from the ISAR organization, which specializes in rescuing people who have been buried.

A severe earthquake shook southeast Turkey and regions in Syria early Monday morning. Another earthquake of magnitude 7.5 followed in the same region at noon. There were hundreds of aftershocks. Temperatures in the disaster area are around freezing. The Turkish weather service predicted snowfall and rain for the affected areas. The province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the earthquake, is expected to be the coldest at minus five degrees.

Many houses inaccessible

Many cannot return to their homes because they have collapsed or it would be too dangerous to return because of the aftershocks. “This earthquake directly affected 13.5 million of our citizens,” City Minister Murat Kurum said on Tuesday. The rescue work continued. Some roads and paths are not accessible, work is being done to make them passable again. “The pain is indescribable,” said the minister. Every hour is valuable. He emphasized that in past tremors people had been rescued even after 100 hours. The state news agency Anadolu reported that two women were rescued alive from under the rubble in the southern Turkish city of Antakya after around 30 hours.





27 search and rescue teams have already been mobilized through the EU Disaster Relief Centre. As the responsible EU Commissioner Janez Lenarcic announced on Tuesday morning, this corresponds to a total of more than 1150 rescue workers and 70 dogs. The EU countries coordinate with each other. Aid pledges also came from Great Britain, Israel, India, Pakistan, Finland, Sweden, Russia, Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, and the USA. Among other things, Turkey asked its NATO partners for three field hospitals and staff suitable for extreme weather conditions.

Rescuers in Syria suspect hundreds of families are still buried under the rubble. The overnight search was “very slow” due to the storm and a lack of equipment, according to the White Helmets, who are active in rebel-held areas of Syria. One of the hardest hit areas is the Idlib region among rebels. This makes emergency government aid there more difficult. After more than eleven years of civil war, the government troops of the ruler Bashar al-Assad are again in control of around two-thirds of Syria.









picture series



Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

:



Helpers search for missing people in freezing temperatures



According to the UN, the tremors in the civil war country mainly hit people who were already living under disastrous conditions. Many of the internally displaced people who lived in dilapidated accommodation before the disaster had to spend the night outside in freezing temperatures, as a spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency UNHCR told the German Press Agency. Some of the affected areas are also remote and difficult to access. There is not enough emergency shelter, blankets, warm clothing.

On Tuesday morning, an eyewitness reported to the German Press Agency that the power had gone out in Hatay in southern Turkey. The petrol stations ran out of petrol and there was no bread to buy. The electricity also failed in the neighboring province of Osmaniye, said a reporter from the broadcaster CNN Türk. In the southeastern Turkish metropolis of Diyarbakir, many people spent the night outside, in schools or mosques, as a dpa employee reported. “People are afraid to return to their homes.” The tents of the civil protection agency Afad are freezing and not enough.





A major fire broke out in the port of the southern Turkish city of Iskenderun on Tuesday. Burning containers could be seen in pictures. Black smoke rose into the sky over the harbor. The newspaper “Hürriyet” reported that the fire broke out the day before the earthquake for reasons that are still unclear. Containers fell and caught fire. As the state news agency Anadolu reports, a coast guard ship is helping to extinguish the fire.

Roads destroyed, airports overloaded

German aid organizations have made their way to the crisis area. “The big challenge we are facing now is getting where we need to be,” said the head of Malteser International’s emergency aid department, Oliver Hochedez, on ZDF’s “Morgenmagazin”. The airports are overloaded and many roads destroyed. The Technical Relief Organization (THW) has now left, said THW President Gerd Friedsam on ZDF. “We have mobilized our Rapid Response Unit for salvage operations, which is specially trained for earthquake response.”

According to the Turkish civil protection authority Afad, the main tremor on Monday morning had a magnitude of 7.7, the epicenter was in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey. At noon, a 7.5-magnitude tremor shook the same region, according to the Kandilli earthquake station. Afad recorded more than 180 aftershocks on Monday.

Experts assume that there could be earthquakes of a similar size in nearby regions in the near future. “That was probably not the last strong earthquake in this region. Others can follow, especially in the north-east further inland,” said Marco Bohnhoff from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) Potsdam of the German Press Agency. The cause is stress redistribution at the plate boundary as a result of Monday’s earthquake. “Unfortunately, the danger for the region has not been averted.”