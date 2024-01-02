“Happy New Year! 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Mother 2. We are making various plans, so let's enjoy this year together,” the post read.

With a post published on X | Twitter, Nintendo reminds us that EarthBound (in Japan Mother 2) will celebrate its anniversary in 2024 thirtieth anniversary from publication, also citing a series of news and initiatives arriving during the year to pay homage to the game and, who knows, maybe among these there will also be some surprises for the fans.

The Earthbound / Mother series

The Mother series has become a cult thanks to its modern setting, humorous style, deep themes and also a series of original mechanics mixed with that of the classic JRPGs of the time.

EarthBound was released on the SNES in Japan way back when August 27, 1994in the USA in June 1995, while in Europe we had to wait for the conversion for Nintendo 3DS in 2016. This is the second chapter of the Mother series, after EarthBound Beginnings in 1989 and followed by Mother 3.

If you have never played the series, the first two chapters are included in the Nintendo Switch Online subscription catalogue. Mother 3, on the other hand, was released on Game Boy Advance in 2006 but never arrived in the West, despite fans' requests.