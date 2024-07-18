For those who don’t know, this year marks the 30th anniversary of EarthboundOr better, Mother 2since that game came first for Super Famicom in 1994 And then we had the American adaptation which didn’t sell too many copies in the year. nineteen ninety five. And to celebrate these three decades, many surprises have been promised. And in anticipation of the official date that coincides with the launch of that iconic game, the first announcement for fans has already been released.

The company Hobonichi is working hard on a vinyl figure/toy of Nessthe main character of the game. This will be released in Japan in August 2024, but unfortunately it will only be available through a lottery system, something very typical in the region. You can participate in it from August 1-19 and the winners will have the opportunity to purchase it for $190 USD.

This vinyl figure of Ness stands 8.66 inches tall. The head, arms, and legs are fully articulated. The plastic also comes with a baseball bat and a PK/PSI Flash effect that can be placed on either of the character’s hands.

This is what it looks like:

As we already mentioned, this is one of the first announcements that come as part of the anniversary. Since the August 27th will show something stellar, since that day coincides with the exact release date of the original cartridge. Needless to say, the series has tried to continue in the West with the arrival of the version of NES in Wii U And till SwitchHowever, the third adventure of GBA It seems like he will never adapt, and Nintendo has proven this by putting it in the online application just for Japan.

Via: Gonintendo

Author’s note: It definitely looks like a giant Amiibo, although it’s a lot more expensive than one of those figures. Oh well, another thing we’re missing out on due to exclusivity issues.