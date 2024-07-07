This year fans of the franchise Earthbound are celebrating, as it marks 30 years since the original release of the 16-bit title in 1994, although in this case the version that has that right is Mother 2, which came out for the Super Famicom and then had its location in SNES for nineteen ninety five. Despite this, at least in Japan there will be some products coming out and even some announcements that could be worthwhile when the indicated anniversary date arrives, that is, the August 27th.

Through the official account of Twitter of the franchise, more information has been shared regarding future announcements, assuring that there will be more surprises to expect for fans, and that they will be released little by little to fulfill the best of celebrations. And in said publication something very suspicious is shown, a curtain that seems to be opened to let fans know something that may be worthwhile beyond the typical merchandising.

A variety of projects, both large and small, are underway in the run-up to August, when we will celebrate our 30th anniversary. Some of them are somewhat unique… If something seems difficult to convey, show it as soon as possible. Perhaps it will continue?

Here is the description of the game:

Mother 2, known outside Japan as EarthBound, is a role-playing video game (RPG) developed by Ape Inc. and HAL Laboratory and published by Nintendo for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). It was released in Japan in 1994 and in North America in 1995. It has gained cult status due to its unique style, emotional narrative, and innovative approach to role-playing games. Although it was not a huge commercial success upon its initial release, it has been revalued over time and is considered one of the best SNES games.

Remember that you can try the video game at Nintendo Switch Online in the catalogue of SNES.

Author’s note: It would be amazing to have a new game from the franchise or at least a remake of this second one. It wouldn’t be a bad idea if the Super Mario RPG team did it in Unity.