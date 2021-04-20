Light blue It was one of the most celebrated platform games at the time. And, your video game director, Maddy thorson has been one of the most celebrated heads in the industry. Rarely does a game know how to combine complex themes with impressive gameplay. This is why the developer’s announcement Extremely OK Games of your new title Earthblade it’s great news.

It was through their official page that we learned the first details about this project on the way. Among them, we are confirmed that art, music and direction will meet the same fate as Light blue. In addition, they revealed how long we could wait before seeing the video game on the market.

What is Earthblade?

First of all, it should be clarified that in the development team’s own words, this is not an official announcement. This is a ‘vibe reveal’, that is, the type of art it will have, the music and the environment in which the history of Earthblade.

In this way, the team does not announce details about the story, characters and, much less, an exact release date about the game. In turn, the development of this new title could be affected by the global pandemic that has not stopped.

Extremely OK Games, at least, you can already reveal the title of the game that until then was called EXOK4 (for the four video game prototypes they had brought to date). We know that the music will be in charge of Pedro Medeiros and the music by Lena raine.

Earthblade It does not have a release date or confirmed launch platforms for now. In fact, Maddy thorson confirms that it could come out up to 5 years after Light blue (2023), but who have committed to shaping this project

What do you expect from this title? Would you like another platform game? Or how about a pixel art action game? Write it in the comments. While we wait for more information, we recommend that you read:



