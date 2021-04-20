In recent days there has been great expectation for the announcement that the developer Extremely OK Games was going to make. Pointing to yesterday, many expected that this studio, responsible for an independent jewel like Celeste, would present its new project. And without further delay, complying with the announcement made days ago, thus confirming Earthblade as the new game that will arrive sometime in the future, presumably on all platforms.

The truth is that the tweet published by the developer To present Earthblade It is not that it is very explicit, since around its possible launch date they have been very cautious. As can be seen, they do not get wet the least and aim for 20XX as “date” of release. With this, the only thing we can conclude is that They have not wanted to rush, or set deadlines.

Earthblade 🌷 Vibe reveal! (🔊sound on!)

But on the other hand we must focus on what this announcement implies, which is that Earthblade is the new project from the creators of Celeste. And there is more information about this game on an official website. It is a game that is defined as a game of 2D action exploration, with a neat pixelart design. In the trailer we can enjoy the design and the music composed by Lena Raine, qIt is repeated with this study after having captivated us with the soundtrack of Celeste.

But we also meet the founder of the study, Maddy Thorson, which tries to clarify the reason for not having targeted a release date. And it is that, as we can suppose, it is a project in which they do not want to rush. It is even said that, from this announcement, “It will probably be a while” before more information is shared. To make an estimate, Thorson says that it could be 5 years before the game can be raised for launch, taking as a reference his experience with Celeste. “The truth is that we don’t know how long it will take, only that it will take as long as it takes and that it will take a long time.” Thorson comments, assuring that they have learned a lot from their work in their previous games.

With the calm that comes with not putting in any pressure, to this day she explains that what they’ve done feels great about where it’s going. «It is now our job to turn this ephemeral, pristine mind-object into a real, real, imperfect, human object. We will be here, slowly working on that task every day. We really hope that at the end of this, some of you will enjoy what we do « says the founder of Extremely OK Games.

And obviously, Earthblade it would be considered to reach all possible platforms, although it seems that there will be a priority for the PC version from which it can be extrapolated to the rest of the platforms depending on the situation at that time. We will have to wait for new details and the launch of this interesting project.