Highlights: 5.6 earthquake tremors felt in Ladakh, stirred up

There has also been panic among local people due to frequent earthquake tremors

The tremors were also felt in Kargil on 8 September, the intensity was 4.4

Srinagar

The 5.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in the Leh-Ladakh region on Friday afternoon. This information was given by the National Center for Seismology. Local people were stirred up after the earthquake’s strong tremors. On 8 September in the same month, earthquake tremors were felt in Kargil of Ladakh. Its intensity was 4.4.

Earlier on August 31, there was an earthquake in Leh-Ladakh. During that time intensity was measured at 4.3. At the same time, mild tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. The earthquake measured 3.7. There has been no loss of life or property due to the earthquake, although people came out of the houses due to the panic. According to the National Center of Seismology, a tremor of 3.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Jammu and Kashmir at 8.19 am on Thursday morning. The epicenter of the quake was 281 km north of Gulmarg.

Continuous earthquake tremors

The tremors of Jammu and Kashmir have been felt twice in this month. Earlier on September 11, mild tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir. Then the earthquake intensity was 4.3 on the Richter scale.