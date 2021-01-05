Corona virus is sitting in the house due to lockdown, even though it seems that time has stopped, but according to the data, time is actually running fast. This is not just to say, but the earth is moving faster than usual on its axis. Because of this, the length of the day has become somewhat shorter than 24 hours. Now the discussion has started on whether it should be corrected by calculation or not.Never before has the ‘Negative Leap Second’ been added to the time, but it has been extended 27 times a second since 1970 when the Earth has spent more than 24 hours to complete a round. However, it is taking less time in the last year. Since 1960, atomic clocks have kept accurate day length records.

Now it takes less time

According to them, in 50 years, the earth has taken less than 24 hours 86,400 seconds to rotate on its axis. However, it reversed in the middle of 2020 and now it takes less than 86,400 seconds to complete a day. In July 2020, the day was 1.4602 milliseconds shorter than 24 hours, the shortest day ever. Now on average every day ends 0.5 seconds earlier.

What will be the effect?

This change happening in time can have many effects on a large scale. Satellite and contact equipment operate according to solar time, depending on the position of the stars, the moon and the sun. To keep it intact, the International Earth Rotation Service of Paris used to add leap seconds earlier.