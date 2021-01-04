The tremors were felt in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. According to the National Center for Seismology, Bandipora came in at a magnitude 3.5. There is no report of any casualty. However, there is an atmosphere of panic among the people due to earthquake.The tremors were felt at Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir at 10.58 am. Some people came out of the houses but the people breathed a sigh of relief when there was no sharp shock. Please tell that in recent times, earthquake shocks have occurred in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on 21 December, earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir. At that time there were no casualties. The National Center for Seismology had reported its intensity as 3.7 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was said to be the border of India-Pakistan. On September 28, tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake.