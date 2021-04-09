Every year, 5,200 tons of micrometeorites – interplanetary dust from comets and asteroids that give rise to shooting stars – reach Earth’s ground. The calculation comes from an international program carried out for almost 20 years by scientists from the CNRS (French public research body) and the University of Paris-Saclay, and is published in the journal ‘Earth & Planetary Science Letters’.

Micrometeorites have always fallen on our planet. These interplanetary dust particles from comets or asteroids are particles of a few tenths to hundredths of a millimeter that have passed through the atmosphere and reached the surface of the Earth. To collect and analyze these micrometeorites, six expeditions led by CNRS researcher Jean Duprat have taken place over the last two decades near the Franco-Italian station of Concordia (Dome C), which is located 1,100 kilometers off the coast of the Adelia land in the heart of Antarctica. The C-dome is an ideal collection location due to the low rate of snow accumulation and the near absence of ground dust.

These expeditions have collected enough extraterrestrial particles (ranging from 30 to 200 micrometers in size) to measure their annual flux, which corresponds to the accumulated mass on Earth per square meter per year. If these results are applied to the entire planet, the total annual flux of micrometeorites represents 5,200 tons per year. This is the main source of extraterrestrial matter on our planet, far ahead of larger objects such as meteorites, whose flux is less than ten tons per year.

A comparison of micrometeorite flux with theoretical predictions confirms that most micrometeorites probably come from comets (80%) and the rest from asteroids. This is valuable information for better understanding the role these interplanetary dust particles play in supplying the young Earth with water and carbonaceous molecules, according to the study authors.