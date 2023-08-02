Earth Overshoot Day, what it is and what impact it has on the Planet

We consume more than the Earth can give us. This is the concept behind theEarth Overshoot Day taken today 2 August 2023. This is in fact the date calculated on the basis of particular algorithms since Global Footprint Network and who photographs the moment when mankind has used up the entire quota of natural resources for the current year. The constant desire for growth leads to an ever higher consumption of resources but our planet, the only one we have, struggles to keep up with us.

Earth Overshoot Day unfortunately over the years it has become more and more backward. In 1971 it was set for December 25th up to October 14th in 1990 and September 25th in 2000. In 2018 it even broke every record with theEarth Overshoot Day which fell on July 28. Also thanks to the ecological transition and the Covid-19 pandemic, the threshold at which we are indebted to the Earth has once again moved forward.

