This Thursday, July 28, 2022, Earth Overcapacity Day has been declared, that is, all the resources that the planet is capable of generating in a year have been consumed. The world thus enters red numbers of its available ecological resources when there are still 22 weeks left before the end of the year. Global Footprint Network and WWF warn about the unsustainable rate of consumption and point out that humanity lives on credit with the Earth.

Earth Overshoot Day has arrived again – in advance. Thursday, July 28 marks that all the natural resources that were available for the year have been exhausted, finished in just over 200 days, which exceeds the capacity of ecosystems to regenerate by 74%.

Therefore, the five months remaining to end 2022 will be lived in resource deficit.

The date is calculated each year by the international non-profit research organization ‘Global Footprint Network’, which measures the demand for the planet’s resources and makes visible the overexploitation of nature under the current rate of consumption.

This calculation consists, as explained by the NGO, in dividing the Earth’s biocapacity by the global ecological footprint (the pressure that human activity exerts on arable land, grazing land, forest land and built-up land, as well as areas of fishing) and multiplying that result by the 365 days of the year.

In addition, it points out that each decade, since 1970, the date has been brought forward a month, unlike 2020 when the resource consumption limit occurred in August, instead of July, due to measures against the pandemic.

Compared to 2021, the current date was brought forward one day, because the global ecological footprint has increased by 1.2% while biocapacity has only increased by 0.4% in the same period.

Mathis Wackernagel, president of the Global Footprint Network, points out that the result of 2022 is that “from January 1 to July 28, humanity has used as much of nature as the planet can renew in the entire year”, depleting the natural budget. for the remainder until December.

Wackernagel added that “the Earth has many goods, so we can deplete the earth for a while, but we can’t overuse it forever. It’s like money; we can spend more than we earn for a while until we’re broke.” “.

The level of consumption of natural resources is different in each country

This depletion of resources is not equitable globally. Not all countries have the same level of consumption.

“If everyone lived like an American, the date would have fallen even earlier, on March 13,” reveals Wackernagel.

Some countries (generally the northern states) have a much larger ecological footprint than those grouped in what is called the Global South. Hence, the Global Footprint Network calculates that date adjusted to each country: “In the United States and Canada, for example, this year the day was March 13, while for Spain it was May 12 and for Ecuador it will be December 6th”.

File, Archive. An environmental activist cuts an orange, painted as a globe, during an event to mark Earth Overshoot Day on August 1, 2018 in Berlin. © Tobias Schwarz / AFP

WWF expands the list of countries and shows, for example, that “Qatar would need 9 planets, compared to 5.1 for the United States; 2.8 planets that Spain needs, far from the 0.3 that Yemen requires”.

And for the planet in general, researchers have noted since the 1990s that it would take 1.75 Earths (nearly two Earths) to sustainably provide for the world’s population.

The responsibility of the food production system

July 28 marks a turning point when people have exhausted “all that ecosystems can regenerate in a year,” according to the Global Footprint Network and WWF.

Both NGOs point the finger at the food production system and its “considerable” ecological footprint (our demand for resources).

“In total, more than half of the planet’s biocapacity (55%) is used to feed humanity,” the NGOs said.

Pierre Cannet, from WWF France, explains that “a large part of food and raw materials are used to feed animals, the animals that are consumed later”.

Both NGOs detail that “agriculture contributes to deforestation, climate change through the emission of greenhouse gases, the loss of biodiversity and the degradation of ecosystems, while using a significant proportion of fresh water” and based on advice scientist, advocate reducing meat consumption in rich countries.

“If we could cut meat consumption in half, we could move the Earth Overshoot date by 17 days”highlighted Laetitia Mailhes of the Global Footprint Network.

The world enters the “red numbers” of natural resources from this Thursday, Earth Overshoot Day, a date that (according to the Global Footprint Network) every decade since 1970 has been brought forward a month.https://t.co/NUffyoQK4v – EFEverde (@EFEverde) July 28, 2022



The scientist Alessandro Galli, director of the program for the Mediterranean area of ​​the Global Footprint Network, was consulted by the EFE agency to learn about the alternatives that could minimize the ecological impact. Galli and his team have developed a base of solutions called “The Power of Possibilities” as part of the ‘Move The Date’ campaign.

Galli maintains that it would be necessary to change “the inertia” that moves humans and that “has become accustomed to doing things in a certain way” and bet on new ways of producing food, as well as of moving and occupying the territory.

However, Galli does not see, for now, that there is the necessary political will for it.

With AFP and EFE